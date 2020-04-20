Monday’s Headlines: April is the Cruelest Month Edition

Mayor de Blasio has no excuse for not creating more public space.

Our editor went outside for 10 minutes yesterday — a fact-finding mission, we assure you — and found that basically everyone in Brooklyn is crammed into Prospect Park, even though there are a thousand miles of now lightly used roadway in the borough that could be repurposed as open space … if the mayor would stop closing his mind to how such things are accomplished all over the country.

Here’s our video (complete with our recent song parody, “Car-Loving Monster“).

If you need more evidence that @NYCMayor and @NYC_DOT need to create more open space for people by taking roadways from cars, just take a walk or ride in Prospect Park on a nice spring day. (Here’s our video…plus our song parody, “Car-Loving Monster”) pic.twitter.com/oWaLgIkjdq — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) April 19, 2020

