CAR ‘SIT-INS’? Drivers Are Drowning Out the Voices of the Most-Vulnerable During COVID-19

Car-Free Parks? Not During This Hudson River Greenway Drive-In PicnicBy Stephen Miller |
New York City’s parks are supposed to be a respite from the noise and stress of the city. It seems a few people haven’t got the message — and are using the Hudson River Greenway bicycle and pedestrian path as their personal driveway to the Upper Manhattan waterfront. Reader Katty Van Itallie tells Streetsblog that she […]
Nissan to Millennials: If You Really Want to Get Around, Don’t DriveBy Brad Aaron |
This Nissan ad, in heavy rotation during the NFL playoffs, smacks of 21st century carmaker desperation. In “Commute,” a young motorist, stuck with colleagues in city traffic and watching cyclists pass her by, speeds onto a conveniently located ramp and launches her Nissan Rogue on top of a passing train. Now they can get where […]
The Weekly CarnageBy Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (3 Killed Since Feb. 12, 27 This Year, 6 Drivers Charged*) Borough Park: Amrom Altman, 4, Hit by School Bus […]
The Weekly CarnageBy Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (7 Killed This Week, 58 This Year, 8 Drivers Charged*) Castleton Corners: Beata Kurpiewski, 59, Killed Walking 3-Year-Old Grandson to […]
Study: Too Many Drivers Fail to Look for Pedestrians When Turning LeftBy Tanya Snyder |
Drivers turning left are a leading cause of pedestrian crashes in urban areas. Where drivers can only turn left with a green left-turn arrow, pedestrians are more protected. But when drivers are watching oncoming traffic for a chance to make their turn, they tend not to be as vigilant as they should to watch for […]
Pro-Car Queens Board Wants To Squeeze Pedestrians to Create More Room For DriversBy Julianne Cuba |
Car-loving Community Board 7 in Flushing wants to take space away from already endangered pedestrians and give it to car drivers.