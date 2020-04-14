Tuesday’s Headlines: Na Na Na Na, Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye Edition

The calendar seems to be on everyone’s mind right now. Perhaps it was inevitable, but someone created the “Goodbye Bill de Blasio” app, which has one purpose: to count down the days left in the current administration.

Check it out here, and click back every day until Dec. 31,2021.

Meanwhile, the governors of seven northeast states, including Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy, are also looking at the calendar, muttering that the “worst is over” and are already moving to open up the economy (NY Times). No one wants New York’s social life to return more than our bar-crawling, bluegrass-hunting, foul-ball-stalking editor, but even he thinks we need to table that talk for a few more weeks.

So until mid-May at least, here’s the news: