Friday’s Headlines: Mr. Mayor, Please Stop Belittling Us Edition

Another press conference with Mayor de Blasio, another chance for Hizzoner to mock Streetsblog.

Look, we don’t phone into the daily web conferences with the mayor looking for a fight — far from it. In fact, yesterday, our grizzled editor started his question by first wishing the mayor a “very joyous Passover.”

The mayor did the same — albeit in Yiddish! — before launching into what has become his typical lament that Streetsblog only asks him questions on our beat.

“And I hope – I want to see you one day throw me a curve ball and ask a non-transportation issue,” he told the editor of the city’s premiere (and only!) all-transportation website. “I really believe it’s in you.”

Of course it’s “in” our editor, who’s been doing this since before the future mayor was just the member of a Park Slope school board. But you play the hand you’re dealt — and you ask the questions your readers want the answers to. (In this case, the mayor ended up belittling our question, as Dave Colon’s story showed.)

But it’s funny — the mayor never accuses other reporters of asking overly narrow or parochial questions. Alex Zimmerman from Chalkbeat, an education website, asked the mayor about whether kids were logging onto their online classes in sufficient numbers — a fair question, though clearly angled to his readers. A reporter from News12 The Bronx asked about … The Bronx. Sydney Kashiwagi from the Staten Island Advance asked about … Staten Island.

So just to be clear, Mr. Mayor, if you call on Streetsblog, you’re probably going to get a question about a topic of great interest, like our recent coverage of the rise in motorist deaths, the epidemic of speeding, the NYPD’s failure to act on same, the failure of the city’s open-streets pilot program, or how your COVID-19 budget cuts will make cyclists less safe.

The fact that you think these stories are of narrow interest says more about you than it says about us.

Now, for the news from the unmockable reporters: