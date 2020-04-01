Wednesday’s Headlines: Slow Rolling Disaster Edition

The death toll passed 1,000 in the city yesterday, the Post reported, making a sad mockery of Gov. Cuomo’s favorite phrase, our ever-upward state motto.

But there’s two things we’ll keep fighting for over here: finding six feet of space to distance ourselves from the rest of you (sorry not sorry) and working for a more livable, better city when this is all over.

We think this tweet said it best, inspired by Friend of Streetsblog Doug Gordon:

We are not going back to dangerous, noisy, polluted streets when this health crisis is over — indeed, dangerous, noisy, polluted streets ARE our everyday health crisis. Fix it, @NYCMayor https://t.co/oChnOvgkKu — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) March 31, 2020

Here’s the rest of the news from a grim, but slow, Tuesday: