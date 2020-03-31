Tuesday’s Headlines: Our Ship Has Come in Edition

Crowds of people gathered on the West Side to greet a hospital ship that could help us beat the coronavirus … if we weren’t all packed in right next to each other so we could watch a boat sail into its slip (NY Post).

As Friend of Streetsblog Eric McClure put it, what is wrong with you people?

Please, just stay home. If our old man editor (who was born in a tavern on St. Patrick’s Day, thought Woodstock was too sparsely attended, and spends his free time begging any one of his many proteges to come over for a barbecue) can do it, you can!

Here’s the rest of the news: