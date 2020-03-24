Tuesday’s Headlines: Everyone Wants a Car Ban (Except the Mayor) Edition

At this point in the coronavirus crisis, no reasonable person is opposing Streetsblog’s long-argued position that many of our roadways need to be closed off to cars to the car-free majority has more room to spread out and exercise without bumping into each other.

Gov. Cuomo supports it. TransAlt and Bike New York support it. Curbed’s Amy Plitt supports it. Vox writer Matty Yglesias is on board. Council Speaker Corey Johnson is keen on it (via Streetsblog). So are Billy Freeland and Philip Solomon in Gotham Gazette. And Mayor de Blasio’s Twitter troll, “Competent Mayor Bill de Blasio,” is, of course, all for it, too. The Times even printed the perfect picture. The list goes on.

In fact, banning cars from some streets has become a true YIMBY issue:

Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer wants more space on the Queensboro Bridge.

Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez wants Broadway “from Yonkers to Battery Park” to be a bike lane.

Everyone who lives near Carbone in the Village wants that road closed (Eater).

The Transformation Department wants to replace car storage with garden plots.

But the mayor isn’t ready, he told Streetsblog yesterday (even as he admitted playgrounds are too crowded). (Mark Hallum at amNY also covered.)

Oh well, maybe today.

In other news:

The MTA tweeted some pretty damn important service changes for Tuesday — a weird way to get out some big news:

We will not be running duplicative B, W, or Z service tomorrow. The best alternatives are: B: Use C, D, and Q service instead W: Use N and R service instead Z: Use J service instead — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 24, 2020