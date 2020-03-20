SHELTER IN PLACE: Cuomo Order Seems to Declare Bike Shops ‘Non-Essential’ Despite Cycling Surge

Gov. Cuomo’s just-issued shelter-in-place order allows for “essential” businesses to remain open during the coronavirus crisis, but the car-loving Big Dog has defined “essential” to include auto repair shops, but not bicycle repair shops — a potentially grave decision for a city experiencing an increase in cycling and a collapse of public transit ridership, experts say.

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

The “essential” businesses were included in an earlier executive order which required workplaces to trim down to 25 percent staff. It is believed that the definition will carry over to the new executive order (we are awaiting clarification from Albany). Those businesses are:

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats/dry cleaning

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

animal shelters or animal care or management

It is telling that bike repair is not included, though we await clarification from the governor’s office. In San Francisco, a similar order created confusion whether bike shops were indeed closed, StreetsblogSF reported, but Mayor London Breed later tweeted that bike shops could remain open.

Clarification for those who have asked: just as auto repair shops are considered essential so people can conduct essential travel, so are bicycle repair shops and mobile bicycle repair companies. Social distancing and consistent cleaning requirements continued to be required. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 19, 2020

Jon Orcutt of Bike New York said Cuomo should follow Breed’s lead.

“We urge the governor to look to San Fransisco and Berlin, who have already declared bike shops as essential retail under similar lockdown orders,” he said.

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris also looked to San Francisco for leadership.

“Cars aren’t the only social distancing-complaint way to get around,” Harris told Streetsblog. “Gov. Cuomo should follow the lead of Mayor London Breed and designate bicycle repair shops as essential businesses during the shelter-in-place order.”

StreetsPAC Executive Director Eric McClure suggested that the governor is being short-sighted.

“He must immediately add bicycle repair shops to the list of essential businesses,” said McClure. “Once again, the bicycle has proven it’s the best way to get around in times of crisis, especially when keeping a safe distance from others so as not to transmit Coronavirus. Not including bike shops is a grave mistake, and implore the governor to fix it today.”

At the Castle Hill Bike Shop in the Bronx, a worker who declined to give his name also disagreed with the governor’s decision.

“Do I feel he’s right? No,” the worker said. “Everyone comes with a face mask. They’re not coughing. He [Cuomo] can stay home. He’s the one who has to mingle and shake hands. We’re a community store.”

Lawyer Steve Vaccaro said Cuomo’s order will need to be clarified simply because it’s all over the place.

“Cuomo specifically stated that delivery services, including food delivery, were essential services,” said Vaccaro (full disclosure: a Streetsblog advertiser). “He also deferred until later a question as to whether computer equipment repair should be considered essential … but apparently only because he didn’t know what the ‘Geek Squad’ was (the Geek Squad is the branded name of the Best Buy visit-you-at-home computer repair service).”

“So the point is that something is essential, then the industry that supports the essential thing is also essential,” Vaccaro added. “That is the logic that gets you to bike repair and maintenance being essential. He said during the presser that they were still going through the list of essential and non-essential. Applying the apparent gist of Cuomo’s remarks, bicycle repair services and maintenance of bike share should both be considered essential within New York City, and therefore should remain open.”

Indeed, delivery workers are providing essential services right now, due to the closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses during the crisis. It is unclear how those workers would get their bikes repaired if the governor does not exempt bike shops.

Meanwhile, Revel, the rentable electric motorbike company, says it will expand its small footprint as of today:

Brooklyn and Queens: We’re expanding our service area to make it easier for health care workers to get to and from major hospital centers. Check out the new map, and if you’re a health care worker visit https://t.co/Zlax6e4oPm to sign up for free Revel rides (conditions apply). pic.twitter.com/M41EtGRvnD — Revel (@_GoRevel) March 20, 2020

