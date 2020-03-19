Thursday’s Headlines: No News is Not Good News Edition

coronavirus

The world’s on fire (you knew that), but there was very little coming out of the livable streets world yesterday. Here’s the best we can offer for a rainy Thursday:

  • Like Streetsblog, the Daily NewsamNY covered the MTA’s urgent demand for cash during the coronavirus ridership collapse. The agency is borrowing $1 billion to close the looming budget gap.
  • Meanwhile, New Yorkers who still need to take the subway to get to work aren’t happy about it. (NY Post)
  • Dana Rubinstein gets action. After the Politico reporter wrote about how the MTA was still doing shared Access-a-Rides, the agency changed its mind and will stop putting potentially sick people in the same van. (NYDN)
  • You can see the impact of coronavirus … from space! (NY Post)
  • Finally, New York City Transit tweeted the declining ridership numbers, but in a tone deaf comment, thanked riders who “chose not” to ride. Um, we took that down pretty quickly:https://twitter.com/StreetsblogNYC/status/1240437813792976897

