Monday’s Headlines: No, You’re Not Going Crazy Edition

No, you didn’t miss something: We did not, in fact, do a normal headlines post on Friday. The reason? It was a one-day protest of coronavirus, which has crowded out all coverage of livable streets issues that we couldn’t even compile a reasonable list.

The good news? Unlike all those virus-obsessed outlets, we at Streetsblog are still staring into the sclerotic heart of our city and not averting our gaze. So here are some pieces you might have missed:

Fortunately, other outlets did get around to covering some of our issues: