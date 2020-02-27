Thursday’s Headlines: Special Reckless Drivers Edition

Mayor de Blasio signed the Council’s Dangerous Vehicle Abatement bill into law on Wednesday — and did so with a full-throated condemnation of the car culture.

“For a long, long time our society worshipped at the altar of the automobile and worshipped the false idol and it led us down a very dangerous road, a road of acceptance that we never ever should have followed. But I think people are waking up really, really fast,” the mayor said.

The bill will force the most reckless drivers — well, those with 15 camera-issued speeding tickets or five camera-issued red light tickets — to take a safe-driving class or have their cars seized. (NY Post covered it.)

Well, meanwhile in Staten Island, some people are helping reckless drivers avoid getting such tickets by alerting them to the locations of speed cameras (NY1, Streetsblog). The anti-camera vigilantes are being whipped up by local elected officials (look at you, Leadfoot Joe Borelli) who claim that the life-saving devices are just a revenue generator for the city.

It prompted our own would-be off-, off-Broadway musical theater producer Gersh Kuntzman to write a parody version of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” that is already topping the charts — or, at least, inspiring this bootleg version sung by Friends of Streetsblog, The Speeders.

Here’s the rest of the news.