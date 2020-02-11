Tuesday’s Headlines: Big Day for Street Safety Edition

Sometime today, the City Council is expected to pass the Reckless Driver Accountability Act, which means our crack crew will be at City Hall all day, covering every development.

That’s where we were yesterday, as the Brad Lander-sponsored bill passed its first hurdle with an 8-1 vote in the Transportation Committee (The Post covered the hearing via live-stream; Streetsblog was on hand for some minor controversy, Gothamist offered a broad preview; the News was less broad).

Here’s something you’ll also like to hear: Our long national nightmare is almost over — pitchers and catchers report tomorrow (for the Mets) and Thursday (for the Yanks). Until then, here’s the news: