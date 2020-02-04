Monday’s Headlines: From the Assignment Desk Edition

Tuesday is going to be a banner day in the livable streets, transit advocacy world:

First, the MTA (well, its Bowling Green office, technically) will get a visit from transit advocates demanding to know how he’ll make the subway and buses “more reliable and accessible in the wake of New York City Transit President Andy Byford’s departure.” That’s at 11 a.m. in Bowling Green (just across from MTA HQ at 2 Broadway).

Next, the Upper West Side will practically levitate as the neighborhood debates the big “no more free parking” resolution at 6:30 at Rodeph Shalom (7 W. 83rd St.) at 6:30 p.m. Streetsblog’s preview is here.

And in other news: