Thursday’s Headlines: Pigs are Aloft Edition

The stars must have aligned over Manhattan (or maybe the governor legalized pot in the newsrooms of the city’s tabloids), but both the Post and the News editorialized with the same opinion on the same controversial figure who had the same strong position as Streetsblog on an issue that rarely unites the two publications.

We’re talking, of course, about the “Wrong Way” LaGuardia AirTrain, which we’ve been covering like Chuck Schumer on a microphone.

“AOC is right, there is a better way for LaGuardia transit,” read the headline on the Daily News editorial, which called the Cuomo-backed idea “very dumb.”

“AOC is right: LaGuardia AirTrain is a worthless white elephant,” added the Post’s 70-point type, adding that the best solution is to “just shore up dedicated bus lanes.” (This is music to our ears!).

Well, we hate to say we told you so, but we did. And if we can bring together the city’s warring tabloids, is there anything we can’t do (other than get Citi Bikes in south Williamsburg)?

Here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: