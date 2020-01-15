Wednesday’s Headlines: Live from the Bronx Edition

Our old man editor will be on BronxNet this afternoon, talking about our favorite story of 2020: Jaywalking while black. (In case you missed it, the NYPD apparently doles out jaywalking tickets in a completely racially biased manner — and the problem is worse in the Bronx, hence the invite to borough legend Gary Axelbank on his BronxTalk show. It airs on Monday night. Check back for a link.)

On his way to the studios on the eastern end of Pelham Parkway (yes, it’s a long ride!), our editor says he’ll swing by Morris Park Avenue to see the results of the city’s oddly controversial street safety project.

Before then, here’s the news from a slow news day: