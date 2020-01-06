Monday’s Headlines: Today Will be a ‘Grand’ Day Edition

Let the Boomtown Rats regret the first day of the week, but this Monday, at least, is going to be great.

It’ll start with the Department of Transportation finally beginning to protect the protected bike lane on Grand Street, as Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba reported over the weekend.

Then, the NYPD will begin a short and probably completely underwhelming long-overdue crackdown on its own placard-abusing officers.

But everything you need to know about the cops’ attitude towards their own corruption can be found in the Daily News and the Post coverage, which consisted almost entirely of grousing from cops. “Looks like it’s our time again to get beat up in the Papers,” the Daily News reported, quoting an email circulating among cops asking them to at least temporarily make nice.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” a high-ranking police source told The Tabloid of Record.

There is nothing ridiculous or unreasonable about asking police to follow the same rules that they bust the rest of us for. The only thing that’s ridiculous about the crackdown is how lame it is: There will be one sweep per week for six months.

We’ll keep you posted. And now, the rest of the weekend news: