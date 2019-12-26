Thursday’s Headlines: Boxing Day Edition
Today is the fourth full day of winter, yet there’s no sign yet of what would have been the ultimate Christmas present to New York City — the return of the pedal-assist electric Citi Bikes, which will return “this winter,” according to Lyft.
We’ll be counting the days (clearly, we already are) until these game-changing bikes return for good … by March 21.
Until then, we’ll just delight in our good fortune — a day off with friends and families (and new thermals from our sweetie!) — and more gorgeous weather today.
So enjoy Boxing Day… with today’s news roundup:
- In case you missed it, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will leave the board of the money-losing company, days after he sold almost all of his stock in a major cash-out. Hmm, wonder what investors think of that? (Forbes)
- BuzzFeed and ProPublica are still hammering Amazon for unsafe delivery practices. The latest story reveals that six years ago, the company’s CFO was killed by a delivery van while biking — yet the company did not alter its strategy.
- We’re not as pro-cop as Nicole Gelinas, but we like how she put the truck death of Katherine Miller into the proper perspective: poor enforcement by the NYPD plays a role in the spate of pedestrian deaths this year. (NY Post)
- Those massive subway delays on Christmas Day were caused by a pencil, prompting a great lede by Ben Yakas. (Gothamist)
- Midtown pedicab drivers like the car restrictions near Rockefeller Center. (NYDN)
- Six people were injured in a collision between a bus and a car. (NY Post)
- Gothamist celebrated the fact that Carlos Menchaca’s bill allowing cyclists to start going on pedestrian “Walk” signals is finally in effect.
- ENOUGH! We simply don’t understand why Times Metro Section Editor Cliff Levy keeps deploying a great writer, James Barron, to continually write fetishistic, pro-car porn for the Metro section of a newspaper in a city where a minority of residents own cars.
- In case you missed it (part II): Friend of Streetsblog John Massengale co-wrote a Daily News op-ed about why we should not replace a key stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway because we need to finally discourage car use.