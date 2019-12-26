Thursday’s Headlines: Boxing Day Edition

Today is the fourth full day of winter, yet there’s no sign yet of what would have been the ultimate Christmas present to New York City — the return of the pedal-assist electric Citi Bikes, which will return “this winter,” according to Lyft.

We’ll be counting the days (clearly, we already are) until these game-changing bikes return for good … by March 21.

Until then, we’ll just delight in our good fortune — a day off with friends and families (and new thermals from our sweetie!) — and more gorgeous weather today.

So enjoy Boxing Day… with today’s news roundup: