Tuesday’s Headlines: Bombardier’s Away Edition

The big story on Monday was a bombshell audit by City Comptroller Scott Stringer that made a really big bang or a bit of a whimper depending on who was writing the headlines.

In short, Stringer reported that the MTA’s main subway car maker, Bombardier, was so late with a delivery of brand new cars that the MTA had to spend $35 million to keep super old cars in service while it waited three years for the new ones.

But media tastemakers such as Guse at the Newsuh and Berger at the Journal also reported that the MTA ended up penalizing Bombardier for the delay, forcing it to provide 18 more new cars for free … saving roughly the same amount (the Post and amNY chose to leave out that fact, for some reason).

Here’s the rest of the news to get you going: