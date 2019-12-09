Monday’s Headlines: Weekend of Carnage Edition

There were a lots of crashes over the weekend, so try to keep up:

A woman was hit by the driver of a Brinks truck near Columbus Circle on Saturday (NY Post)

A drunk, off-duty cop was in a fatal crash on Sunday. (NYDN, NY Post)

Three pedestrians were hurt in a crash on Saturday night that cops were quick to blame on a “medical episode” (yeah, right!). (Streetsblog)

Meanwhile, in other news over the weekend: