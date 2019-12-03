Tuesday’s Headlines: Drivers are a Danger to Themselves and Others Edition

We stand by our story: Monday’s winter “storm” was a bit of a bust — and public officials completely over-reacted to it.

That said, cops in New Jersey (NJ.com) and New York (AP) spent a lot of time dealing with bozos who drove too fast in the icy rain — further evidence that cars are a failed technology. Storms like Monday remind us that the rest of us non-car drivers are forced to pay for all the damage drivers do to themselves and others.

The worse news? School is not canceled for public school students today, so tens of thousands of extra cars will be on the road during the morning rush hour and at around 4 p.m. Stay safe everyone (because Buddha knows it’s next to impossible with all these 3,000-pound steel cages moving around out there).

Here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: