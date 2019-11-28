Thanksgiving Day Headlines: Stuff It Edition

turkey 1

We’re officially off for Thanksgiving, but I would be remiss as editor of Streetsblog to not give thanks for the hard work of our staff — Julianne Cuba, Dave Colon and Eve Kessler — who battle for livable streets day in and day out.

But we’ll spend today with our families, friends and, of course, our sponsors (see logo above!) so we can come back strong on Friday. Until then, here are a few stories you might have missed this week:

  • Rather than build infrastructure or create new restrictions on deadly drivers, Elizabeth, N.J. simply got rid of its scooter pilot program after a teenager was killed by a trucker.
  • Is this really the placard crackdown that’s going to work?
  • This “Bike Mayor” thing is happening!
  • Citi Bike pushed back the date for the return of its popular e-bikes.
  • The mayor called Streetsblog fake news — to which we responded in kind.

Happy Thanksgiving, New York.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Streetsblog to chyron: Not any more!

Wednesday’s Headlines: This Time, It’s Personnel

By Streetsblog |
Much-loved reporter Dave Colon — aka the second-best-dressed man in the New York press corps — broke a big story on Twitter on Tuesday: He’s joining Streetsblog as senior reporter, after stints at Gothamist and Brokelyn and freelancing for everyone. Colon replaces David Meyer, who left us for the Tabloid of Record. Colon’s tweet about his […]
families for safe streets logo

Tuesday’s Headlines: New Prescription for Vision Zero Edition

By Streetsblog |
Today's action will be at City Hall, where Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets will demand more focus from Mayor de Blasio on his signature issue, Vision Zero. Road fatalities are up 30 percent this year over last, and everyone (well, Streetsblog and amNY, at least) is asking why. Click the headline above for the full news digest.