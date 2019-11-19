Tuesday’s Headlines: Another One Rides the Bus(way) Edition

Well, folks, he finally did it — Mayor de Blasio rode the 14th Street busway. It’s one of the great successes of his miserable 2019, yet the not-so-press-savvy mayor apparently didn’t want to draw too much attention to himself or the fast-moving crosstown route, so he only invited Andrew Siff of NBC4 to document his trip for posterity.

Siff tried to pin down Hizzoner on when we can expect more car-free transitways, but the mayor channeled the little Brooklyn inside him and said wait ’til next year. And that was pretty much the extent of his Zen koan of a victory lap.

Here was the rest of the news from a drippy Monday: