Tuesday’s Headlines: An Ugly Day for New York Edition

What an ugly day it was yesterday: The mayor defended the police mistreatment of a woman who became a national news story after she was detained for the crime of selling churros in the subway — and as the mayor was speaking, another churro vendor was being cuffed in Bushwick.

Streetsblog covered the pathetic events in this new “Churro Crackdown” — which come against the backdrop of Gov. Cuomo wanting to hire 500 unaccountable cops to patrol the subways (frankly, only rats root out rogue churros).

Other media joined with coverage, including Guse at the Newsuh going all “Les Miserables” on us, plus BuzzFeed News, the Wall Street Journal, amNY, the NY Post, and even the Times.

Later, the Twitter account of the NYPD’s transit bureau took exception with Streetsblog’s description of the day’s events as ugly (Editor’s note: We stand by our story):

This unauthorized vendor was given a warning and told to leave the station. She returned a short time later. Officers attempted to issue her a summons but discovered she had open warrants. She was handcuffed, issued a summons, and taken to court to answer for her warrants. — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) November 12, 2019

Those were, indeed, the facts, but facts can be ugly, too.

And the ugly day ended with a cyclist being seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on a murderstrip about which bike riders have long complained to DOT. Ugh.

Here’s the rest of the day’s news: