Wednesday’s Headlines: See You on Thursday Edition?

Reminder: On Thursday, we’re holding our annual cocktail party and fundraiser in Tribeca, so why not buy a ticket and hang out with your favorite warriors for street safety and livable communities? There might even be a few celebrity sightings (Clayton Guse from the Daily Newsuh claims he’ll attend — and of course Streetsblog alum David Meyer will be there, right? Naparstek? Gordon? Vaccaro (and White?)? Ho? Goodyear? You never know!).

Ticket information is here. We’d love to see you (and, more important, collect your donations to help us keep waging the fight for a better city)!

Until tomorrow, here’s the news: