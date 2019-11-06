Wednesday’s Headlines: See You on Thursday Edition?
Until tomorrow, here’s the news:
- On Tuesday, we were obsessed with telling incoming NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea how to do his job, then Emma Whitford dropped the mic on us and pointed out the most important thing: WE NEED FEWER COPS! (Gothamist)
- Need more evidence that parking is a psychosis? Check out Gothamist’s coverage of what’s going on in Bay Ridge.
- The Post followed (and nicely linked to) our coverage of the National Transportation Safety Board’s surprise decision to recommend bike helmet laws for every state.
- The Tabloid of Record had a second day of nailing the Board of Elections for spending millions on cab rides.
- The Times’s Emma Fitzsimmons nailed her story on Gov. Cuomo’s bizarre bid for 500 more MTA cops. Our own Dave Colon provided the hammer earlier in the week.
- The Daily News had more about Gilberta Hernandez, who was killed by a driver on Bay Parkway last week — though no attribution on how the paper concluded that the driver had the green light.
- A thief stole a car, then abandoned it, but the car ended up running over a woman in Queens (if you can believe the NY Post version (we, and the Daily News, did not)
- Uber is adding public transit to its app — so you have less of an excuse to take a car. (NY Post)
- And, finally, we’ve been openly mocking the governor’s bid to add 500 cops to the subway system, but no one openly mocks better than The Onion.