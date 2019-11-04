Monday’s Headlines: More Lies from the Car-Based Media Edition

WCBS2 isn’t the only local news station bought and paid for by your Tri-State Killing Machine dealer.

WABC added its own biased coverage of this year’s rise in road deaths with a much-hyped “7 On Your Side” investigation that wasn’t an investigation at all, but a willful attempt to exonerate drivers of the outsized role they play in all the carnage. Of course, we appreciate any coverage of the double-digit increases in fatalities this year, but Danielle Leigh’s report featured plenty of footage of pedestrians (who are not a danger) and cyclists (who were described as a menace even as footage showed them lazily riding and not coming close to anyone), yet not a single shot of drivers doing what they do all the time: using their 3,500-pound steel machines to run red lights or fail to yield to more-vulnerable road users.

Reminder: Car drivers have killed 180 people this year. Wake us when you’re ready to investigate that.

More lies from the car-financed media: @NYPDnews very rarely indicates in crash reports whether cyclist “ran” a red light — and when cops do say so, the report is based entirely on one witness: the driver who just hit the cyclist and is eager to exonerate himself. https://t.co/PuSVv3sGs6 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) November 1, 2019

And the rest of the weekend’s news: