Monday’s Headlines: We’re Having a Party Edition

- Wow, it looks like Times Metro Editor Cliff “Car-Culture” Levy took our advice last week to atone for his section’s pro-car sins by publishing a tribute to the 14th Street busway. Writer James Barron (who gets it!) called it “a magical journey.” (NY Times)
- Bogdan Darmetko, the 25th cyclist of the year, was killed on Sunday in Queens. (Streetsblog, NYDN, NY Post)
- About that $1 billion New York taxpayers spent to make it easier for cars to travel between Brooklyn and Queens … (WSJ)
- The Verge offered a buyer’s guide to e-bikes.
- Well, that didn’t take long: amNY, a daily paper that was bought by an inferior local chain, is already not being updated.
- Staying on the subject of electric mobility. City Journal ran a deep dive that shows that e-buses are no panacea because the batteries themselves are so bad for the environment. The good news is that e-bikes have a much smaller carbon footprint, and offset any damage they do within 621 miles of use, according to Cycling Industry News.
- The increasingly low-quality Brooklyn Paper ran a crash story that was concerned more about the driver who hit a cyclist near Flatbush Avenue the other day than it was about the victim. Oh and fortunately, traffic wasn’t slowed down too much. Jeez.
- We certainly don’t often sympathize with drivers, but the placement of this DUMBO fire hydrant is a bit unfair. But perhaps it’s asking too much of the Cuozzoan New York Post story to wish that it also pointed out that garbage-covered sidewalks and Midtown-like congestion are the neighborhood’s real public policy crisis.
- Our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy offered another instant classic today, following up on last week’s verbal clash between Charles Komanoff and DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg (footnote to the joust: We saw Trottenberg atop a Citi Bike on the not-controversial-at-all Ninth Street bike lane in Park Slope on Sunday, moving faster than we could snap a photo. Nice to see her engaging with her city).
- And, finally, Streetflims auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. went to the Sunnyside family ride and showed — again! — that bike lanes are good for communities (a message that keeps getting ignored by too many community boards). The film is a bittersweet reminder of what a good job the DOT did with the design of the paired protected bike lanes on Skillman and 43rd avenues — and how many more neighborhoods need such infrastructure.