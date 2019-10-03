Thursday’s Headlines: #DontTrashNYC Edition

How many times have you been coming home late from a bar after watching the A’s play totally lifeless playoff baseball only to see a rogue private garbage truck speeding through red lights or driving the wrong way up a street in a frenzied race against time (and competitors)?

Mayor de Blasio once said he didn’t know anything about it — but real New Yorkers do. And on Thursday, they’ll get a chance to be heard at the Transportation Alternatives and Transform Don’t Trash NYC “Twitter Town Hall” on the subject of reforming this unsafe industry.

From 11 a.m. to noon today, share your stories on Twitter with the hashtag #DontTrashNYC to help our elected officials hear that the time has come for change. Our editor got a jump late on Wednesday.

Until then, here’s the news from yesterday: