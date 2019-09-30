Monday’s Headlines: Five Boroughs, Five Slices Edition

The Streetsblog family was out in full force at Transportation Alternatives’ annual five-borough pizza challenge on Saturday (as you can see by NY1’s coverage, which featured Steve Scofield and Transalt activists Juan Restrepo and Angela Stach). Our team, which made the citywide journey entirely by bike, was anchored by Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman in more ways than one: With victory in its grasp, Kuntzman got a flat tire in Staten Island, mere minutes from a ferry ride that was going to take our fivesome to almost certain victory. Talk about an anchor!

The good news? Kuntzman learned that his supposedly impenetrable Schwalbe tires are not, in fact, the Kevlar versions he thought he’d ordered, but some weird “green compound” design that the manufacturer admits aren’t as good as the regular tires. So from carpe diem, we went to caveat emptor.

In any event, here’s the weekend news news:

The business owners in Sunnyside who lost their fight against a pair of protected bike lanes are now trotting out the same BS to complain that Citi Bike will eventually hurt their bottom line. It’s an insane argument — but the owner of Flowers by Georgie went so far as to tell the Queens Eagle, “People who want to ride bikes should go to the parks,” Georgie Calle said. “There are buses and trains to commute to stores.” Point of fact, Georgie: No one is taking a bus or a train to pick up flowers for his or her sweetie on the way home.

Scott Stringer is the latest to observe that the MTA needs to do a better job of tracking its money. (NY Post)

Council Member Antonio Reynoso’s bill that would fix the private carting industry is getting watered down. He’s apparently wavering on his initial call for exclusive zones, which would have dramatically reduced the number of rogue carters on the streets. Ah, politics! (WSJ)

Activists led a vigil for Mario Valenzuela, the 14-year-old cyclist killed by a truck driver last week in Long Island City. (Rockaway Jim via Twitter)

Gov. Cuomo had a presser in the L train tunnel on Sunday to confirm everything Clayton Guse at the Daily Newsuh has been reporting for months: the work is ahead of schedule (NYDN). Neither the Post’s coverage nor amNY‘s, obviously, mentioned the News.

Cuomo also told the News that he wants new subways signals way before he’s dead (don’t we all?).

Motorcycle carnage in Queens. (NYDN)

