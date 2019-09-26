Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Get On With It, Already!’ Edition

What are all these judges waiting for? There are three pending lawsuits challenging the city’s right to make basic transit or safety improvements — one seeking to block the Morris Park Avenue “road diet,” another trying to block (and undo) the Central Park West protected bike lane, and a third blocking the city from implementing its car-free bus route along 14th Street in Manhattan.

All suits hinge on whether (hold onto your hat) state environmental law requires the city to do a full environmental review on such projects (never mind that all of them seek to reduce car use, increase cycling and improve transit — obviously positive environmental outcomes).

People, this isn’t so difficult! Earlier this week, a Queens judge took all of about 20 minutes to rule against opponents of a city bus lane on Fresh Pond Road. The judge had read both sides’ briefs and done a site visit before declaring that the city bus lane is “rational” and makes “perfect sense.” Case dismissed!

Activists were out in force on 14th Street on Wednesday, begging the judges in that case to get on with it. And, while we’re at it, it’s time for Bronx Judge Lucindo Suarez (who heard arguments in July!) and Manhattan Judge Lynn Kotler (who heard the CPW case during that same month) to get on with it! If a car-loving Queens judge can cut through the legal crap, so can you.

OK, off the soapbox. Meanwhile, here’s the news: