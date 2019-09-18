Wednesday’s Headlines: It Makes You Wonder Edition

New York Times subscribers awoke to an email asking us to name the single biggest thing we’ve wondered about the city. We imagine that many readers will devote all of two seconds to the task, and the Paper of Record will spend the next 10 weeks answering questions like, “Who gets to pick the colors on the Empire State Building?” or “Are there alligators in the subway?”

We thought a little harder and sent Clifford Levy’s car-loving minions this simple source of endless wonderment: “Why do politicians who represent a transit-rich, pedestrian-centric city with the nation’s lowest levels of private car ownership still feel they must cater to car owners when figuring out how to allocate public space?”

This thought comes as we’re picking up reports that two more politicians — Council Member Bob Holden and Assembly Member Catherine Nolan — will announce yet another lawsuit against the city for allocating public space in a manner that helps the larger public (in this case, bus riders on Fresh Pond Road) at the expense of a selfish minority (car owners).

It’s the latest suit in a growing line of attempts to neuter the “transportation” part of the Department of Transportation’s name. We’re still waiting for rulings on suits against a road diet on Morris Park Avenue, the car-free busway on 14th Street, and the bike lane on Central Park West.

We’ll update you as the day goes on. But in the meantime, email a good question to the Times.

