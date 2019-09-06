Friday’s Headlines: The Bike Revolution Will Not Be Televised Edition

CBS's Marcia Kramer interviewed TransAlt Executive Director Danny Harris yesterday.
CBS's Marcia Kramer interviewed TransAlt Executive Director Danny Harris yesterday.

“Call it ‘helmet-gate”?!?

No, Marcia, let’s not call it “helmet-gate.” Let’s retire such hackneyed phrases.

Marcia Kramer’s day-two story on Mayor de Blasio’s Wednesday bikelash presser — where Hizzoner loosed that he’s pandering (um, sorry, pondering) helmet and license requirements for city cyclists — had all the usual Kramerian flourishes: The cliched lede; the man-on-the-street interviews; the “tribune of the people” interrogation of the feckless mayor; and the quizzical questioning of the exotic lobbyist — in this case, Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris.

Harris delivered a soft, anti-car rejoinder to the mayor’s sally that sounded reasonable enough for TV news.

“It’s not about regulations, it’s about prioritizing people over cars through safety, through regulation, every element that takes away New York from cars,” he said.

Ho-hum.

Kramer’s old, cold and tedious package reminded us why network news sheds viewers every Nielsen period. It’s not some objective retelling of the day’s events. It’s a deeply biased medium that refuses to declare its allegiances or agenda — in this case, Kramer’s antipathy toward cycling.

Nope, the bike revolution “will not be televised,” to borrow Gil Scott-Heron’s phrase. It will be blogged.

In other news:

  • It’s a trend: After Buzzfeed News took down Amazon for its freight horror show that compromises safety and stresses workers, the Times and Propublica teamed for a similar expose on “The Human Cost of Amazon’s Fast, Free Shipping.”
  • Curbed chimed in on why more cycling regulations won’t make city streets safer.
  • AMNY goes for some news-you-can-use in a piece explaining how to use MTA WiFi safely.
  • Guse at the Newsuh aired complaints that the Department of Education failed to roll out promised electric yellow buses in time for the opening of school. (Local trivia: City school kids call the yellow buses “cheese buses” because they look like a log of Velveta.)
  • Guse also reported that TWU Local 100 slowed buses in Brooklyn yesterday on account of a contract dispute. Slowed buses? How could anyone tell?
  • Governor Cuomo (who, like the mayor, seldom sees the inside of a subway) called for a lifetime ban on subway perverts. (NYP)
  • In other MTA news, the authority’s inspector general has reaped a bounty of complaints after she began publicizing the results of investigations. (NYP)
  • Gothamist and some others  covered the hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn that left two in critical condition.
  • The City dug into data in order to analyze the surge of abandoned cars in East Brooklyn.
  • An op-ed in Gotham Gazette argued that the forthcoming Congestion Pricing Board must advocate for buses.
  • And, finally, a local-news reporter didn’t quite know what to make of New Jersey’s new Oonee pod: “A new parking lot has arrived at the Journal Square PATH station in Jersey City — but it’s only for bikes,” she sighed. Imagine!
  • Joe R.

    Kramer’s old, cold and tedious package reminded us why network news sheds viewers every Nielsen period.

    It’s mostly those born before about 1950 (like Kramer), and some between 1950 and 1960, who even watch network news these days. I personally stopped altogether as soon as we got cable in the late 1980s, although I was never a regular network news watcher. As that generation either dies off, or become senile, network news will die the death it so richly deserves. It was never about news anyway. It’s a show designed to attract viewers by tempting them with sound bites, but not showing those stories until they sit most of the way through a mind-numbing, dumbed down, biased version of the day’s events. And then sometimes breaking the lead story into a two-parter so the audience has to repeat the tedium the next day. Happened once to me. I was so pissed I haven’t watched network news since. Given the format, it was never possible to go into any great detail about the stories unless you stuck to just a few but the networks deliberately made the choice to have meaningless 30-second sound bites a long time ago. Those sound bites are picked out of context to elicit the most controversy. Gone are the days of people like Cronkite covering the lunar landings where they actually didn’t insult the viewer’s intelligence.

    As for Kramer, she’s typical of her generation holding on to power and influence far longer than previous generations. She’s almost 71. She should have hung it up when she was 65 at the latest. Give the job to a younger person. Her generation’s views are grossly over represented in all leadership positions in our society. Larry calls them Generation Greed. I call them the generation that just won’t retire.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Marcia Kramer Exposes the Threat of Pedestrian Refuges [Updated]

By Ben Fried |
I had to pull this Marcia Kramer segment out of the headline stack and post it, because you’ve got to see it to believe it. Earlier this week, CBS2’s chief political correspondent went down to Borough Park to expose the pedestrian refuge threat. Intro: “The Department of Transportation has struck again.” With its outlandish Safe […]

Statistics and Helmets

By Glenn McAnanama |
There’s an old saying: "There’s lies, damn lies and then there’s statistics". But it’s not the data that lie, if properly collected, it’s how you interpret the data that matters. Overall, the report issued by the city on cycling deaths and injuries is a pretty good piece of research and epidemiology. But make no mistakes […]