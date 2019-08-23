Friday’s Headlines: ‘Stupid Network Tricks’ Edition

We seldom rant about car culture at the networks, but this particular piece of idiocy caught our eye yesterday:

NBCNews presidential campaign embed Marianna Sotomayor this week voiced a TV report on Beto O’Rourke while driving a car.

.@BetoORourke is back on the trail. The 2020 candidate spent time home in El Paso after the mass shooting. @MariannaNBCNews looks inside Beto’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/55hPP9wRPC — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) August 19, 2019

The video shows Sotomayor yakking into a dashboard camera, while holding the wheel with one hand, gesticulating animatedly with the other, and barely glancing at the road. Luckily, she appears to be driving through the countryside and not in city conditions — but even so.

Amid a national epidemic of road carnage, no news organization — especially one based in New York City, which has seen double-digit jumps in traffic deaths this year — should allow its correspondent to endanger the public while reporting.

Here’s the rest of the news from a slow day: