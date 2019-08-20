Tuesday’s Headlines: Hot Town, Summer in the City Edition

Is the Mainstream Media finally waking up to the ravages that the automobile have visited on America for a century? We can’t say it’s a trend, but we see some encouraging signs.

First, as Streetsblog noted yesterday, the Times Metro section suddenly seems to have noticed street-safety and cycling activism. Also yesterday, The Week columnist Ryan Cooper opined that “American cities need to phase out cars.”

“American cities should follow the lead of European cities like Oslo and Brussels, and start phasing out private cars in their central cities,” Cooper writes.

“Places like Manhattan and probably most of Brooklyn and Queens could do this tomorrow and dramatically upgrade themselves instantly. They would be quieter, safer, and far less polluted. Others like Phoenix or Oklahoma City would have to basically re-engineer themselves, but would still find it rewarding in the end. And if a complete ban can’t be done, then keeping cars off a few key streets would still help a great deal.”

From your pen to God’s ear, baby! In journalism, three’s a trend, so we can only hope that more of these shoes start dropping.

Other than that, it was a hot day in the old town, with many folks having abandoned the steaming streets for the shore or shuttling their kids to the greenswards of their New England colleges (as has our grizzled editor). But we’re here, as ever, to keep you posted: