Wednesday’s Headlines: Carlos Menchaca’s Bike Lane Party Edition

Sure, Sunset Park Council Member Carlos Menchaca is happy. On Wednesday, he’ll be joined by DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg as they announce that the city has fast-tracked a 45-block segment of the delayed Fourth Avenue protected bike lane.

The new portion from 15th Street to 60th Street will be completed by the end of the bike lane season as part of Mayor de Blasio’s “Green Wave” plan (it was originally scheduled to be done in 2020). The Post previewed the work.

We mention Menchaca because he’s a true supporter of bike infrastructure, so putting a bike lane in his district is pretty much the low-hanging fruit. So don’t be surprised if someone — maybe someone with a Streetsblog press pass, who knows? — asks Trottenberg what her strategy will be for building out the bike network in neighborhoods where the lawmakers aren’t named Menchaca or Lander, but Treyger, Yeger, Koslowitz, Eugene, Ulrich, Diaz and Deutsch.

