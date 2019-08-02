Friday’s Headlines: Bronchitis Happens Edition
Our superannuated editor is out sick with bronchitis, so we’re going to keep this brief so he doesn’t have to actually do any editing.
So here’s the news of the day:
- In case you missed it (he did!), Gothamist had a nice story about what happens when a cyclist tries to film the person who almost killed him.
- Not many outlets covered the rally to protest a lawsuit by rich Central Park West residents to block a protected bike lane, but Streetsblog was there — and we added some nice Census data for context.
- The Daily News foolishly took the side of drivers over street safety with its coverage of the city’s pilot residential loading zone project. Yes, there should be a grace period before drivers get massive tickets — but the plan will make roadways safer, and ease congestion, by giving FedEx, UPS and Amazon space at the curb where those trucks belong. Shame on New York’s Hometown Paper for demagoguing good public policy that, despite what the drivers quoted in the story say, was announced in advance, as Streetsblog reported. Does rewrite man Leonard Greene own a car? Inquiring minds want to know.
- Gridlock Sam has the full scoop on the first Summer Streets Saturday, though he fails to point out that pedestrianized streets should not be a three-days-a-year thing. (NYDN)
- The Times covered what must be the most important transportation issue for its readers: the rise in helicopter commuting.
- For the record, you need to be charged if you drive over some when you are going backwards. It’s just basic. (Gothamist, NYDN)
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” talking about what a great job he’s done since taking office. This from the man who did not so much as release a statement as 18 cyclists were being slaughtered on New York City streets. This website has consistently put Williams on notice: Take road safety seriously or run for an office without the word “advocate” in its title.