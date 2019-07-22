Monday’s Headlines: Yeah, Still Hot Edition

We don’t have time to debunk every inaccuracy in Staten Island Advance columnist Tom Wrobleski’s latest pro-car piece, but it does remind all livable streets fans what we’re up against as we fight the good fight.

Wrobleski’s windshield perspective proves again that car lovers despise any politician who talks about making our roads safer by reducing the daily carnage caused by drivers. In this case, Wrobleski focuses on Corey Johnson, who rightly told the New York Post last week that there is too much free parking in the city. Wrobleski didn’t like that one, but that was just his appetizer. He also mocked Johnson for saying, “Cars are lethal vehicles if they are not driven safely and properly.”

“No kidding, Mr. Speaker,” Wrobelski wrote. “So are passenger jets, ocean liners and subway trains. Let’s restrict or ban their use too.” (Note to Tom: We already highly restrict who can pilot or drive all the above vehicles — all of which cause fewer deaths per mile than cars. And if you truly want to reduce trips by passenger jets and ocean liners, why don’t you support the Green New Deal instead of just mocking it?)

Wrobleski winds up the piece with the standard argument of the car-driver — why should I have to sacrifice if no one else will: “If the mayor and the Council speaker are so … concerned that car exhaust is killing the planet, let them give up their official cars and their parking placards. And let all their staffers do the same. Let them put their money where their mouths are before they tell us what to do.”

Sure, we couldn’t agree more. But, point of fact, Tom: No one, not even future Mayor Corey Johnson, is telling drivers “what to do.” We still haven’t seen a single regulation that actually restricts drivers in the way that the pro-car crowd irrationally fears. Where are the car-free neighborhoods? (Hint: there are none). Where are the $1,000 surcharges to register oversized cars? (Nowhere.) Where are huge impound lots for cars with multiple moving violations? (Um, not built.) Where are the politicians who will truly stand up for bus riders instead of car parkers? (They’re in hiding.)

So to Tom Wrobleski — and the rest of the mainstream press: Do better. Don’t allow the fact that you drive to blind you to the negative social implications of driving. Your personal lifestyle choice affects the rest of us — so you need to stop championing policies that prioritize your desire to get around in a private, 4,000-pound steel cage that causes a disproportionate amount of death and destruction.

OK, off the soapbox. Here’s the weekend news roundup: