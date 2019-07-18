Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Pedestrians Deserve to Die’ Edition

Yep, it was your regular night at your regular pro-car Queens community meeting — regular in that Kim Ohanian, who sits on Community Board 7 thanks to Borough President Melinda Katz, lambasted Vision Zero as a “total joke” and said that “pedestrians deserve to die” in the most gruesome of fashions if they have the temerity to be talking on their cellphones while crossing a street.

The clip and full video of the May meeting was unearthed and posted by Twitter legend Diedrich vanVlissingen, the anonymous gadfly who has exposed the racial and transportation biases of Queens’s most unrepresentative representative boards.

Will Katz call for Ohanian to resign? Will she fire her? We’ll be asking those questions today.

In the meantime, here’s the news from a slow, hot day: