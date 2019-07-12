Friday’s Headlines: Two Would-Be Bike Mayors Head-to-Head Edition

This is Dyckman Street east of Broadway. Yes, still. Photo: Eve Kessler
Gordon. Kuntzman. Mano-a-mano. Two guys who kid around about someday being the city’s first bike mayor (our money’s on Gordon, sorry boss) represented the all-powerful bike lobby on BRIC TV’s 112BK, hosted by MacKenzie Fegan. Well, it wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier, but the pair championed cycling, criticized Mayor de Blasio’s flagging interest in Vision Zero and blamed drivers for virtually all our ills.

It’s must-watch TV. (Also embedded below)

Here’s the rest of the day’s news:

  • A cab driver could have easily killed a dozen people after losing control of his 2,500-pound cab in Midtown around lunchtime. But, sure, Mr. Mayor, let’s only listen to old ladies complain about 30-pound bikes. (Gothamist, NY Post, amNY)
  • We’re so frustrated with Sleepy Bill de Blasio that we’ve stopped even asking for updates on the long-stalled final phased of the Queens Boulevard bike lane, so we appreciate that the Queens Chronicle asked — though the paper got the same ridiculous non-answer from the Department of Transportation that everyone else has gotten: “We’re doing it, but we can’t say when.”
  • The city’s expanded — and still expanding — speed cameras have gone live. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • The subway really is getting better (NY Post, amNY), but the MTA is way behind on planning for the next, inevitable crisis, Jose Martinez reports in The City.
  • It’s time for another installment in the ongoing tabloid HOV lane dummy story. (NY Post)
  • Meanwhile, City Hall won’t tell us when the protected bike lane will be restored on Dyckman Street in Upper Manhattan. We’re nearing the one-year anniversary of the city’s Zero Vision move to actually downsize its protected bike network.
  • NY1 followed our story about the Transformation Department’s toilet plunger-protected bike lane.
  • Oh, and New York City has no regard for cyclists’ lives. (Bicycling)

Enjoy the weekend, everyone. And this BRIC TV episode of 112BK with Doug Gordon and Gersh Kuntzman:

  • Kevin J Keley

    You managed to inject both sexism and ageism into your snide comment about “old ladies” complaining that they’re frightened by bicycles. Mandatory disclaimer: yes, 2500-pound cars are a far greater public menace in NYC than 30-pound bikes. But please stop denigrating/downplaying the hazards that you well know are presented by reckless cyclists every day all over the city.

  • Tooscrapps

    ^Old man yells at cloud.^

  • BronxEE2000

    Dyckman looks just fine the way it is now.

  • Maggie

    To be fair when I stop to think about it, there are also a lot of old men, middle aged men, young men, and you know, male hedge fund managers living on the upper west side who also happily fearmonger, demonize hardworking immigrants, and clutch their pearls about the “hazards” that they fret over, no matter how statistically minuscule, no matter much our climate emergency escalates, no matter how many seniors are killed by reckless drivers each year. It’s fair to mention how much the misdirected beliefs of men also contribute to the deaths and emergencies.

  • Daphna

    Who is Gordon? What is his position? What is his first name? Please remember that everybody reading this portal is not an insider. We depend on the journalists publishing this to provide enough information and context to understand the references.

