Friday’s Headlines: Two Would-Be Bike Mayors Head-to-Head Edition

Gordon. Kuntzman. Mano-a-mano. Two guys who kid around about someday being the city’s first bike mayor (our money’s on Gordon, sorry boss) represented the all-powerful bike lobby on BRIC TV’s 112BK, hosted by MacKenzie Fegan. Well, it wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier, but the pair championed cycling, criticized Mayor de Blasio’s flagging interest in Vision Zero and blamed drivers for virtually all our ills.

It’s must-watch TV. (Also embedded below)

Here’s the rest of the day’s news:

Enjoy the weekend, everyone. And this BRIC TV episode of 112BK with Doug Gordon and Gersh Kuntzman: