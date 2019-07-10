Wednesday’s Headlines: All Die-In, All The Time Edition
It’s obviously hard to ignore 1,000 people laying on the ground to protest the city’s dangerous roadway — so the major outlets were out in force to cover Tuesday night’s “die-in” in Washington Square Park.
Streetsblog had full team coverage, but the Daily News, amNY (which added a sidebar about all the cyclist deaths this year), PIX11 and ABC7 were also on hand. The Times did not cover.
It was a somber, sobering night for #bikenyc. So here’s the rest of the news you might have missed:
- They grow up so fast. Former Streetsblog reporter David Meyer left us for the New York Post only about a month ago, and he already has his first wood — a classic tabloid front-page yarn about an MTA employee’s overtime scam.
- Double-duty David also filed this story about how lousy the SBS service is on 14th Street because it was launched even though a judge blocked the city’s busway plan.
- Legendary boondoggle debunker Neil DeMause followed our cynicism over Gov. Cuomo’s new LIRR station for the Islanders with his own detailed analysis that came to a similar conclusion: Boondoggle. (Gothamist)
- What the F?! The MTA finally listened and is creating some F express service in Brooklyn, (amNY)
The Daily News had a good story about a billionaire who created a parking space for himself in the West Village with an illegal curb cut — but we would be remiss if we didn’t point out the actual problem is the very notion that public space along the curb belongs to drivers in the first place.
- It really hasn’t been a great week for the public image of police, has it? (NY Post)
- Council Member Brad Lander, who was at the die-in, is promising an update on his Reckless Driver Accountability Act some time today. (Lander via Twitter)
- Hey, subway lady, your hair is on fire? Oh, you knew that? OK, carry on. (NY Post)
- Meanwhile, the MTA is trying to give Queens commuters a poison ivy rash. (Gothamist)
- And, finally, RuPaul blew up the internet again with a timely post about how bad cars are:
You’re not stuck in traffic, you are the traffic. pic.twitter.com/nXQlBPImEy
— RuPaul (@RuPaul) July 9, 2019