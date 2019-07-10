Wednesday’s Headlines: All Die-In, All The Time Edition

A protester at the "die-in" asks not to be the 16th cyclist killed by drivers this year. Photo: Dave Colon
A protester at the "die-in" asks not to be the 16th cyclist killed by drivers this year. Photo: Dave Colon

It’s obviously hard to ignore 1,000 people laying on the ground to protest the city’s dangerous roadway — so the major outlets were out in force to cover Tuesday night’s “die-in” in Washington Square Park.

Streetsblog had full team coverage, but the Daily News, amNY (which added a sidebar about all the cyclist deaths this year), PIX11 and ABC7 were also on hand. The Times did not cover.

It was a somber, sobering night for #bikenyc. So here’s the rest of the news you might have missed:

  • They grow up so fast. Former Streetsblog reporter David Meyer left us for the New York Post only about a month ago, and he already has his first wood — a classic tabloid front-page yarn about an MTA employee’s overtime scam.
  • Double-duty David also filed this story about how lousy the SBS service is on 14th Street because it was launched even though a judge blocked the city’s busway plan.
  • Legendary boondoggle debunker Neil DeMause followed our cynicism over Gov. Cuomo’s new LIRR station for the Islanders with his own detailed analysis that came to a similar conclusion: Boondoggle. (Gothamist)
  • What the F?! The MTA finally listened and is creating some F express service in Brooklyn, (amNY)
  • The Daily News had a good story about a billionaire who created a parking space for himself in the West Village with an illegal curb cut — but we would be remiss if we didn’t point out the actual problem is the very notion that public space along the curb belongs to drivers in the first place.
  • It really hasn’t been a great week for the public image of police, has it? (NY Post)
  • Council Member Brad Lander, who was at the die-in, is promising an update on his Reckless Driver Accountability Act some time today. (Lander via Twitter)
  • Hey, subway lady, your hair is on fire? Oh, you knew that? OK, carry on. (NY Post)
  • Meanwhile, the MTA is trying to give Queens commuters a poison ivy rash. (Gothamist)
  • And, finally, RuPaul blew up the internet again with a timely post about how bad cars are:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

Zipcar Goes Public, Seattle Times Goes Road-Crazy, Commuters Go By Bike

By Angie Schmitt |
Today on the Network, a celebration of the growth of car-sharing, some thoughts on overcoming crazy anti-transit rhetoric and an innovative strategy for encouraging bike commuting. The Perfect Simplicity of Zipcar: In honor of its initial public offering, Rob Pitingolo at Network blog Extraordinary Observations pays tribute to Zipcar. The growing car-sharing service is not […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Introducing the Parking Reform Mayoral Candidate

By Angie Schmitt |
Meet Bill Peduto, a leading mayoral candidate in Pittsburgh who is also a serious urbanist, according to our sources in Pennsylvania. Jon Geeting at Network blog Keystone Politics recently caught Mr. Peduto — who’ll be running in the Democratic primary in May — endorsing performance parking. Peduto, right there on his website, in a section […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Curb Appeal

By Alan Durning |
Alan Durning is the executive director of Sightline. This post is #15 in the Sightline series, Parking? Lots! Imagine if you could put a meter in front of your house and charge every driver who parks in “your” space. It’d be like having a cash register at the curb. Free money! How much would you collect? Hundreds […]

NYC Can Make Room for New Food Carts and Leave Space to Walk

By David Meyer |
The City Council is expected to move swiftly on a bill to eventually double the number of food vendor permits. Before the package of bills known as the Street Vending Modernization Act passes, advocates want to ensure that it includes more safeguards to avoid obstructing crowded sidewalks. New York City capped the number of vendor permits at 4,235 in the […]