Wednesday’s Headlines: The Outrage Never Seems to Stop Edition

Tuesday was a perplexing day. The NYPD, tasked by the mayor to immediately reduce the carnage against cyclists this year, announced it would write more tickets … for three weeks. Streetsblog went ballistic, of course, but you have to give a hat-tip to the headline writer at the Daily News, whose tongue, lodged ever so deeply in his or her cheek, crafted this headline, “NYPD announces plan to temporarily improve bike safety after slew of cyclist deaths.” Bravo, Daily News. Bravo. Gothamist came close, but its headline, “NYPD Promises To Crack Down On Reckless Drivers For A Few Weeks,” could not surpass the tabloid Tennysons at New York’s Hometown Paper. (The Wall Street Journal’s coverage was tame by comparison.)

There was so much outrage that Transportation Alternatives announced it would stage a massive “die-in” in Washington Square Park on Tuesday.

On July 9, we will mourn, we will remember, and we will make sure that May­or de Blasio knows that we will not stand for the threat on our lives. pic.twitter.com/OMHe90KlOv — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) July 2, 2019

And Council Member Antonio Reynoso will hold a vigil at the scene of Devra Freelander’s death under the wheels of a speeding cement truck in Bushwick on Wednesday morning.

As we said, lots of outrage.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news: