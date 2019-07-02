Tuesday’s Headlines: Polly Owns This One Edition

He broke it, now she owns it. We’ll be hearing a lot more today about the mayor’s long-overdue announcement that he’ll stem the tide of cyclist deaths with a new NYPD enforcement effort and a new cycling safety plan from the Department of Transportation. The NYPD has done periodic crackdowns on illegal parking and bus lane blocking, so clearly there’ll be a brief period of stepped up effort against rogue drivers.

But the key part of the announcement was more vague, with the mayor claiming he had “charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer.” (The Post had coverage.)

So with 15 cyclists dead so far this year, the half-time, would-be president mayor is calling in his loyal relief pitcher: Polly Trottenberg. What will her “plan” be? When will we hear it? Tune in later.

For now, here’s today’s headlines: