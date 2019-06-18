Tuesday’s Headlines: State Pols Crack Down on de Blasio Edition

Gross. Photo: Rolls-Royce
Gross. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Monday was the latest big day in Albany — but unlike prior legislative breakthroughs such as speed cameras or driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, the deal that cleared the way for legalization of e-bikes was a direct slap in the face of Mayor de Blasio, who has been exploiting the apparent illegality of e-bikes to criminalize mostly immigrant delivery workers.

Streetsblog was all over the sausage making process that will lead to Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Nily Rozic’s bill passing on Wednesday. But almost everyone covered the apparent end to the ability of the NYPD to confiscate e-bikes:

And here was the rest of yesterday’s news:

  • He already has state police near the bridges and tunnels, but now Gov. Cuomo says he’ll deploy 500 cops — 200 from the NYPD — to crack down on fare-beating. Clayton Guse’s story did pay lip service to the racial disparity in subway arrests (but a bigger mouth is needed on that point). (NYDN)
  • New buses are coming to Staten Island (amNY) to go along with the redesigned bus network and OMNY pay system.
  • Gov. Cuomo asked the MTA, which he controls, to do a better job during the upcoming WorldPride celebrations. (Gothamist)
  • Doug Gordon and future Doug Gordons celebrated the new protected bike lane on Fourth Avenue on Monday, and our pal Clarence Eckerson Jr. was there with his Streetfilms camera. Make sure you wait for the closing quote from Council Member Brad Lander.
  • A transit planner who works with the consulting firm that is consulting on the BQX streetcar says, predictably, in a Crain’s op-ed that the BQX is better than a regular bus. Fact: no one said it wasn’t — though many have pointed out that a super duper bus rapid transit line would be cheaper, and possibly better, than the $3-billion streetcar.
  • Oy, Bay Ridge and bike lanes. If this was a rom-com, these two longtime enemies would someday realize they actually love each other! (But not yet, according to Hey Ridge)
  • Gross national product: Ick. Just ick. Gross. Ugh. Please try not to read this Observer article about the new $325,000 Rolls-Royce SUV (sorry “high-sided vehicle”). It’s gross. You’ll need to take a shower after. Just deplorable. Horrible. The worst of the worst.
  • And, finally, your daily dose of bike porn. (Fast Company)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

GAO: Economic Recovery Benefits of ‘Cash for Clunkers’ Are ‘Uncertain’

By Elana Schor |
"Cash for clunkers," the White House’s much-touted program encouraging trade-ins for more fuel-efficient autos, had an "uncertain" impact on economic recovery, according to a new audit from the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) — largely because it remains unclear how many of the car sales it spurred would have occurred without taxpayer subsidies. Were "clunker" […]

1.2 Million Traffic Summonses Is Nothing to Be Proud Of

By Brad Aaron |
Just another city motorist breaking the law with impunity. Photo: NYT In his response to Executive Order, the thorough and damning report on lax NYPD traffic enforcement released by Transportation Alternatives last month, Commissioner Ray Kelly was dismissive and defensive. "I don’t know what they are talking about," said Kelly. "In 2007 and 2008 we […]

Transit Photo Contest Down to Ten Finalists – Time to Vote

By Noah Kazis |
The transit photo contest held by the Straphangers Campaign and Transportation Alternatives has moved into the final round. Five finalists have been selected for the photo that most captures New York City’s transit system at its best, and five have been chosen to represent the system at its worst. You can vote for your favorite […]

The 50 Worst Cars of All Time

By Brad Aaron |
Marking the 50th anniversary of the failed Ford Edsel, Pulitzer-winning automotive critic and Los Angeles Times syndicated columnist Dan Neil has compiled a list of "The 50 Worst Cars of All Time" for TIME Magazine. Entries range from the obvious (the Ford Pinto, the Chevy Corvair) to the obscure (ladies and gentlemen, the King Midget Model III). Pulling […]