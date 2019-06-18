Tuesday’s Headlines: State Pols Crack Down on de Blasio Edition

Monday was the latest big day in Albany — but unlike prior legislative breakthroughs such as speed cameras or driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, the deal that cleared the way for legalization of e-bikes was a direct slap in the face of Mayor de Blasio, who has been exploiting the apparent illegality of e-bikes to criminalize mostly immigrant delivery workers.

Streetsblog was all over the sausage making process that will lead to Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Nily Rozic’s bill passing on Wednesday. But almost everyone covered the apparent end to the ability of the NYPD to confiscate e-bikes:

The Post’s coverage made it clear that de Blasio’s crackdown will soon be tossed into the dustbin of history.

Vin Barone at amNY called out the mayor.

The Wall Street Journal downplayed it in an otherwise solid roundup of last-minute bill deals.

The Times ignored it completely (maybe today?).

And here was the rest of yesterday’s news: