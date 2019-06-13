Thursday’s Headlines: Yellow Cab Crisis Edition
The big story yesterday was Mayor de Blasio extending the (still-being-litigated) cap on Uber and Lyft — and adding in new restrictions for empty cruising below 96th Street in Manhattan. We started with Julianne Cuba’s initial coverage, but will have more to say later on.
For now, here’s that and the other news:
- The Daily News called the restrictions on Uber and Lyft “some of the world’s toughest.” The Post’s David Meyer focused on the City Council’s effort to take the lead. The Times looked at the mayor’s plan to give a small measure of relief to yellow cab drivers. The Wall Street Journal and amNY offered a broad overview.
- Maya Rajamani at amNY did quick work of the Council hearing on Corey Johnson’s street safety “master plan” bill, focusing on what it might cost DOT to actually carry it out.
- Gothamist took a good angle on the Tuesday night debate (covered by Streetsblog) over a protected bike lane on the Upper West Side, reflected in the headline, “DOT: It’s ‘Psychologically Unrealistic’ To Put Two-Way Bike Lane On Central Park West.”
- Activists are often calling for the NYPD to write more “failure to yield” tickets. Turns out, they mostly get tossed. (City Limits)
- And our suddenly glossy editor penned a piece for New York Magazine about the best folding bikes. Why? Because he wants to encourage more biking!