Tuesday’s Headlines: A Full Day at Bronx Supreme Edition

All rise!

A few hours after we posted on Monday morning that yet another Bronx judge had recused herself from the specious legal challenge to DOT’s plan to make Morris Park Avenue less of a death zone, a jurist finally stepped up to handle the case. We’ll soon have an update on Monday’s late afternoon hearing from the very lively courtroom of Lucindo Suarez, but here’s a spoiler alert: Suarez issued no ruling, but left in place a temporary restraining order barring the city from making street safety improvements. (Think about that for a second: The city is barred from fulfilling its obligation to keep the roadways safe.)

Not to get on a soapbox, but we can’t quite figure out why other outlets — looking at you, Times Metro section — aren’t covering a case that would be the demise of Vision Zero if Suarez rules in favor of the handful of Morris Park Avenue business owners that’s suing the city.

It was a long day in the Bronx for our editor. So here’s a news roundup from Monday that both he and you, dear reader, need: