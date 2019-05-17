Streetfilms Takes You Inside the ‘War on Cars’ Podcast

When my trio of friends Aaron Naparstek, Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon announced they were going to take on car culture in a podcast, called “War on Cars,” of course, I was very intrigued. And after the first batch of episodes, I knew they had struck a nerve and it would be a success.

But as I talked to other people who were listeners, I was surprised that quite a few didn’t even know much about the trio’s pedigree in the transportation world. Many had never seen them in a photo or in person. So I decided we needed to remedy this situation. So Streetfilms made the call.

Last week, I was invited to a taping of “Episode 17: Infiltrating the Auto Show,” and to very briefly attend their pre-show meet up. As a person in media, it was not only great to get this first exclusive, but also being there to witness what makes a great podcast work, and how much time you need to put into it. I was actually surprised how it all works and how hard it is to balance being entertaining, funny and deadly serious.

So enjoy this personal look behind-the-scenes.

You can sponsor the show on Patreon via www.thewaroncars.org