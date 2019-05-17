Streetfilms Takes You Inside the ‘War on Cars’ Podcast

The "War on Cars" podcast is taped every week in Brooklyn. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
When my trio of friends Aaron Naparstek, Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon announced they were going to take on car culture in a podcast, called “War on Cars,” of course, I was very intrigued. And after the first batch of episodes, I knew they had struck a nerve and it would be a success.

But as I talked to other people who were listeners, I was surprised that quite a few didn’t even know much about the trio’s pedigree in the transportation world. Many had never seen them in a photo or in person. So I decided we needed to remedy this situation. So Streetfilms made the call.

Last week, I was invited to a taping of “Episode 17: Infiltrating the Auto Show,” and to very briefly attend their pre-show meet up. As a person in media, it was not only great to get this first exclusive, but also being there to witness what makes a great podcast work, and how much time you need to put into it. I was actually surprised how it all works and how hard it is to balance being entertaining, funny and deadly serious.

So enjoy this personal look behind-the-scenes.

You can sponsor the show on Patreon via www.thewaroncars.org

  • Vooch

    these guys are tremendous

    not to forget the original War on Cars

