Tuesday’s Headlines: New Prescription for Vision Zero Edition

Today’s action will be at City Hall, where Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets will demand more focus from Mayor de Blasio on his signature issue, Vision Zero. Road fatalities are up 30 percent this year over last, and everyone (well, Streetsblog and amNY, at least) is asking why. We asked Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s office if the legislature will finally pass the Vision Zero Design Standards bill, which would force the city to make roads safer — and were told to stay tuned for today’s noontime rally (oh boy!).

Meanwhile, much of officialdom will be at the 11 a.m. funeral for former City Council Member Lew Fidler, who died way too young at age 62 on Sunday, or at the 11:30 a.m. rites for former Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, who died at 86 on Saturday.

Here’s the roundup of yesterday’s news: