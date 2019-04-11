Thursday’s Headlines: Bikelash Approacheth Edition
We were very sorry to hear that a 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a cyclist in Riverside Park on Monday.
The West Side Rag suggested that cyclists are a rogue element in Riverside Park, but the website also revealed that there have been only two prior reported crashes in the 20th Precinct portion of the park since 2017. Let’s put that in context: Since 2017, on just the two avenues directly adjacent to the park, there have been more than 600 crashes involving cars reported to the 20th Precinct, city statistics show. Those crashes injured 24 cyclists and 33 pedestrians.
That said, cyclists have a responsibility to ride safely. Please do so. (CBS2 also covered and quoted anti-bike riders, but cited very different statistics than the Rag.)
The good news? The city is planning better infrastructure to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
In other news:
- The Times’ Michael Kimmelman continues his hot streak by following Streetsblog in suggesting it’s time to consider tearing down the BQE.
- Several outlets covered a $110-million jury award to a man who was paralyzed when a railroad tie fell on him from the elevated J train in 2016. But the Post and Patch failed to mention a key piece of context: The MTA should have been so chastened by the grievous injuries it caused cyclist Robert Liciaga that it fixed the problem. Alas, dangerous debris has rained down from the 7 train several times this year.
- City Journal was the latest to condemn congestion pricing exemptions.
- In case you missed it, Staten Island residents have been testing the new OMNY fare-payment system — but the video in this Staten Island Advance story suggest that it is going to be far too slow for New Yorkers!