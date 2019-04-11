Thursday’s Headlines: Bikelash Approacheth Edition

We were very sorry to hear that a 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a cyclist in Riverside Park on Monday.

The West Side Rag suggested that cyclists are a rogue element in Riverside Park, but the website also revealed that there have been only two prior reported crashes in the 20th Precinct portion of the park since 2017. Let’s put that in context: Since 2017, on just the two avenues directly adjacent to the park, there have been more than 600 crashes involving cars reported to the 20th Precinct, city statistics show. Those crashes injured 24 cyclists and 33 pedestrians.

That said, cyclists have a responsibility to ride safely. Please do so. (CBS2 also covered and quoted anti-bike riders, but cited very different statistics than the Rag.)

The good news? The city is planning better infrastructure to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

In other news: