Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayor de Blasio is So Obviously Running Edition

Mayor de Blasio shook up his senior communications staff on Monday (Politico, NYDN, NY Post), which is what you do when you’re running for president — which the Post editorial board thinks is the most laughable thing it has ever heard.

The internet, of course, long ago started acting like de Blasio isn’t even mayor anymore. There is, of course, ample evidence that Hizzoner has checked out: his lack of commitment on even signature programs such as the Queens Boulevard redesign, his disregard for placard corruption and reckless police driving, his begrudging, once-a-week press avails, his lack of leadership on congestion pricing, his handing off the $4-billion reconstruction of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to a blue ribbon panel…the list goes on and on. So, yes, he’s probably running (he’d better be, or he has some esplainin’ to do…)

I am so pissed at even the thought of de Blasio running for president after how poorly he’s been at being mayor during his second term https://t.co/pGgH9VL5j8 — Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, here’s the news of the day: