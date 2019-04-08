Monday’s Headlines: Gelacio Reyes Memorial Edition

We want to start by thanking volunteers and Transportation Alternatives for Sunday’s memorial ride to mark the second anniversary of the death of Gelacio Reyes, the father of three and delivery worker who was killed on then-unprotected 43rd Avenue in Queens in 2017. Reyes’s death remains an open wound for his friends and family, but it did leave a lasting legacy: the roadway now features a protected bike lane — the result of activism in the face of a Sunnyside community board that preferred on-street car storage to safety for residents who chose to get around by bike. Kudos to the mayor and the DOT for overruling the board and bringing sanity to that little slice of heaven in Queens.

And now the news:

And in the growing “In case you missed it” section: