Friday’s Headlines: A Newsy Flushing Avenue Update Edition

To paraphrase the Ramones, “DDC did a job on me.” Yes, it’s time for our latest Flushing Avenue update. As we reported in September, the transformation of Flushing Avenue from a terribly unsafe place for cyclists into an oasis with a two-way, fully protected bike lane, was supposed to be done by this month.

Update: It won’t be. Department of Design and Construction spokesman Ian Michaels sent over the following statement, written to highlight the agency’s “Strategic Blueprint,” which the agency believes will change everything…going forward, that is.

The DDC Strategic Blueprint issued in January points out that street reconstruction projects are typically delayed three to nine months because of interference with existing utilities. This project [Flushing Avenue] is a classic example of that. Because of the need to wait for utility work this project is now projected to be completed by the end of 2019. However, the bike lane should be finished by mid-summer. The DDC Strategic Blueprint would reduce the number of times DDC projects come into conflict with utilities and would improve coordination when utilities are impossible to avoid. It would also increase the use of joint bidding, which would allow DDC to contract utility work and its own work all at once, removing the need for DDC to wait for utilities to contract the work themselves. DDC worked with utilities in creating the Strategic Blueprint so they’re aware of the issue and they’re already working with us to improve the situation.

Yeah, yeah, blah blah blah. Some context: This project dates back to 2010. It was supposed to start in 2014, but didn’t start until late 2017, and not in earnest until 2018. And now it’s delayed until the end of 2019 — but the good news from DDC is it won’t happen again! Promise! We have a Strategic Blueprint.

